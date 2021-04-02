Lisa Ley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Ley, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Ley, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Edina, MN.
Locations
-
1
Haugen OBGYN3400 W 66th St Ste 385, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 920-2761Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa listens very well. She Shows concern for me, my environment and my family. I have recommended her to several people.
About Lisa Ley, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821094392
