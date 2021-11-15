Lisa Mae, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Mae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Mae, FNP-BC
Overview of Lisa Mae, FNP-BC
Lisa Mae, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Lisa Mae works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Lisa Mae's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. John Puleo Cardiology3900 Clark Rd Ste B3, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 379-0088Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Mae?
I have several years of experience w/ Ms. Mae. She is extremenly professional, listens to the needs of her patients, & tries to involve the 'costumer' in forming a resolution of their healthcare. I would highly recommend her as a primary care physician for anyone who is seeking a well qualified & caring individual in the Sarasota area.
About Lisa Mae, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144878836
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Mae has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Mae accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Mae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Mae works at
Lisa Mae has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Mae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Mae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Mae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.