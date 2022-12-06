Book an Appointment

Lisa Gentry, CRNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Gentry, CRNP

Lisa Gentry, CRNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lisa Gentry works at Central Square Medical Center - Grant in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Gentry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Medicine Northeast Philadelphia
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Lisa Gentry is the best doctor. She communicates well. Dr. Gentry is very helpful and she cares very much for her patients. Thank you Gentry Family.
    Kristina R. — Dec 06, 2022
    About Lisa Gentry, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1861414351
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Gentry, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Gentry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Gentry works at Central Square Medical Center - Grant in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Lisa Gentry’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Gentry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

