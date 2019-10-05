See All Physicians Assistants in Reading, PA
Lisa Mazeika, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Lisa Mazeika, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Reading, PA. 

Lisa Mazeika works at Southern Berks Family Medicine in Reading, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Berks Family Medicine PC
    Southern Berks Family Medicine PC
4885 Demoss Rd Ste 201, Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-9489
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2019
    Lisa is always very, very pleasant. She is very patient and is happy to answer your questions. When you have a health concern that would be better addressed by a specialist or to give you peace of mind, she always makes sure you get a referral to the best person to take care of you. She orders any tests, x-rays or scans you may need and the office always promptly gives you the results. She prescribes medicines or suggests over-the -counter remedies you may need and monitors you to make sure the medicine is effective and at the proper dose. She is concerned about the whole person, both the physical and the psychological aspects. She is extremely knowledgeable. I would recommend her highly. The receptionists and schedulers are also very friendly and helpful.
    Jeff Ray — Oct 05, 2019
    About Lisa Mazeika, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982658662
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Mazeika has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Mazeika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Mazeika works at Southern Berks Family Medicine in Reading, PA. View the full address on Lisa Mazeika’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Mazeika. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Mazeika.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Mazeika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Mazeika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

