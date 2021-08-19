Overview

Lisa McCloskey, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.



Lisa McCloskey works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.