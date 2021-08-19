Lisa McCloskey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa McCloskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa McCloskey, PA-C
Overview
Lisa McCloskey, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Internal Medicine Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3678Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa is outstanding. She spends quite a bit of time explaining things and is very involved. Her knowledge of diabetes has been so helpful to me.
About Lisa McCloskey, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1881633675
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
