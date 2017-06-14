See All Nurse Practitioners in Franklin, TN
Lisa Milam, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Milam, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lisa Milam, APN

Lisa Milam, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Franklin, TN. 

Lisa Milam works at Vanderbilt Center For Women's Health in Franklin, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Virginia Milazo, FNP-BC
Virginia Milazo, FNP-BC
4.8 (4)
View Profile
David Muscan, FNP-BC
David Muscan, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Nikki Phanyoraj, FNP-C
Nikki Phanyoraj, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Lisa Milam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    2009 Mallory Ln Ste 230, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 343-5700
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Milam?

    Jun 14, 2017
    Lisa is absolutely wonderful! I have been struggling with some female issues for a long time and Lisa has given me the best care that I could have ever asked for. She spends a lot of time with me addressing all of my questions and concerns and explains everything to me in a way that I can understand. Lisa is so compassionate and gentle and I recommend her to any woman of any age that needs female care!! I wouldn't want to go to anyone else.
    Huntsville, AL — Jun 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Milam, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Milam, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Milam to family and friends

    Lisa Milam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Milam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Milam, APN.

    About Lisa Milam, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174526065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bethel College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Milam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Milam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Milam works at Vanderbilt Center For Women's Health in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Lisa Milam’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lisa Milam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Milam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Milam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Milam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Milam, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.