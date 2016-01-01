See All Counselors in New York, NY
Lisa Mollick, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Mollick, LMHC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lisa Mollick, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

Lisa Mollick works at Lisa Mollick, LMHC, NY, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marissa Robinson
Marissa Robinson
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Will Lee, MD
Dr. Will Lee, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Mollick
    10 W 66th St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 612-6388
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eating Disorders
Eating Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon

About Lisa Mollick, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285262840
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Mollick, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Mollick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Mollick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Mollick works at Lisa Mollick, LMHC, NY, NY in New York, NY. View the full address on Lisa Mollick’s profile.

Lisa Mollick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Mollick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Mollick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Mollick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lisa Mollick, LMHC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.