Lisa Moreno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Moreno, APRN
Overview of Lisa Moreno, APRN
Lisa Moreno, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Las Vegas, NV.
Lisa Moreno works at
Lisa Moreno's Office Locations
-
1
Hope Christian Health Center Corporation4357 Corporate Center Dr Ste 450, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 644-4673
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Moreno?
About Lisa Moreno, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194262519
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Moreno accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Moreno works at
Lisa Moreno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Moreno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.