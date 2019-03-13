See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Lisa Moroz, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Lisa Moroz, CRNP

Lisa Moroz, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Lisa Moroz works at Hall Mercer Community Mntl&Hlth in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Lisa Moroz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pennsylvania Hospital
    800 Spruce St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 829-3474

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Lisa Moroz, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760803068
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Moroz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Moroz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Moroz works at Hall Mercer Community Mntl&Hlth in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Lisa Moroz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lisa Moroz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Moroz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Moroz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Moroz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

