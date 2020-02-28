See All Nurse Practitioners in Bismarck, ND
Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C

Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Bismarck, ND. 

Lisa Murdoff works at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Austin Maier, NP
Austin Maier, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.

Lisa Murdoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medcenter One Health Systems Dme
    222 N 7th St, Bismarck, ND 58501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (701) 323-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Murdoff?

    Feb 28, 2020
    Lisa is a kind professional who listens well, does complete history of illness, recommends necessary tests and medications and follows through after to check on progress and improvement. She is compassionate and understanding and friendly.
    Lois — Feb 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Murdoff to family and friends

    Lisa Murdoff's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Murdoff

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C.

    About Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689805228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Murdoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Murdoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Murdoff works at Sanford Health in Bismarck, ND. View the full address on Lisa Murdoff’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lisa Murdoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Murdoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Murdoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Murdoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Murdoff, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.