Lisa Myers, NP

Family Medicine
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Lisa Myers, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.

Lisa Myers works at HealthCare Clinic of Fort Collins in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weekend HealthCare Clinic (formerly known as)
    1721 W Harmony Rd Unit 102, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 223-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • North Colorado Medical Center
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incontinence
Microdermabrasion
Pelvic Exams
Incontinence
Microdermabrasion
Pelvic Exams

Incontinence Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Lisa Myers is the absolute BEST! She is thorough and compassionate and knowledgeable, I feel I could trust her with any health issue! She takes the time to listen and to make sure she fully understands your symtoms, your health history, family history, etc. I LOVE HER! Anyone fortunate enough to be under her care is truly blessed. She'll make sure you are taken care of!
    About Lisa Myers, NP

    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326171042
    Education & Certifications

    • No Residency-Healthgrades Doesn't Allow For Np's To List Their Master's Degree or Apn Certificate
    • No Internship-Advanced Practice Nurse-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner
    • University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
    • Troy State Montgomery
