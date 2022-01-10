Overview

Lisa Myers, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Lisa Myers works at HealthCare Clinic of Fort Collins in Fort Collins, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.