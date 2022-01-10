Lisa Myers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Myers, NP
Overview
Lisa Myers, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Lisa Myers works at
Locations
Weekend HealthCare Clinic (formerly known as)1721 W Harmony Rd Unit 102, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 223-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Lisa Myers is the absolute BEST! She is thorough and compassionate and knowledgeable, I feel I could trust her with any health issue! She takes the time to listen and to make sure she fully understands your symtoms, your health history, family history, etc. I LOVE HER! Anyone fortunate enough to be under her care is truly blessed. She'll make sure you are taken care of!
About Lisa Myers, NP
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326171042
Education & Certifications
- No Residency-Healthgrades Doesn't Allow For Np's To List Their Master's Degree or Apn Certificate
- No Internship-Advanced Practice Nurse-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner
- University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB)
- Troy State Montgomery
Lisa Myers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Myers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Lisa Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.