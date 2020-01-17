Overview of Dr. Lisa Nadel, OD

Dr. Lisa Nadel, OD is an Optometrist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.



Dr. Nadel works at Eye Was Framed in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.