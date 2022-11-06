See All Family Doctors in Metairie, LA
Lisa Nicoletti, APRN

Family Medicine
4.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Lisa Nicoletti, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Lisa Nicoletti works at JenCare Senior Medical Center in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jencare Senior Medical Centers-metairie II
    3530 Houma Blvd Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 264-5142

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 06, 2022
I would love to know where you are since you are no longer at Jencare
— Nov 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lisa Nicoletti, APRN
About Lisa Nicoletti, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427050822
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southeastern Louisiana University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Phoenix
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Nicoletti, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Nicoletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lisa Nicoletti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Nicoletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Nicoletti works at JenCare Senior Medical Center in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Lisa Nicoletti’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Lisa Nicoletti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Nicoletti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Nicoletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Nicoletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

