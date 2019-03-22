Dr. Lisa Page, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Page is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Page, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Page, PSY.D is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Rockies.
Dr. Page works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Clinical Psychologists1580 N Northwest Hwy Ste 311D, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 824-1235
-
2
Downtown25 E Washington St Ste 1225, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 569-0285
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Page?
A wonderful experience. She was very calming and knowledgeable during a very stressful time of my life.
About Dr. Lisa Page, PSY.D
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Swedish
- 1659393221
Education & Certifications
- The Everett Clinic
- University Of The Rockies
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Page accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Page has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page speaks Swedish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Page. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Page.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Page, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Page appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.