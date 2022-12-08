Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD
Dr. Lisa Palmer, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Boca Raton, FL.
Lisa Palmer299 Camino Gardens Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (800) 509-0244
Dr. Palmer continues to help me process a traumatic car accident. She provides support, guidance and homework (writing affirmations, watching videos, writing letters, reading books, meditations, re-scripting, etc.) to help me prepare for working through traumatic memories. Once I’m prepared to work through a memory, she helps me process the trauma and remove the associated negative emotions through hypnosis. The sessions where we do hypnosis are the hardest for me but are the most beneficial work I’ve done to make meaningful improvement to my PTSD. At first I was nervous that Dr. Palmer recommended we do hypnosis but now that I’ve been through it and have seen the changes I am happy I went forward with it. Dr. Palmer takes the utmost care in ensuring patient confidentially and anonymity. Dr. Palmer continues to make material changes in my life and I recommend working with her.
