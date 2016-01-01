Lisa Parker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Parker, NP
Overview of Lisa Parker, NP
Lisa Parker, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Lisa Parker works at
Lisa Parker's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Jackson North4541 N State St, Jackson, MS 39206 Directions (601) 666-3904
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Parker?
About Lisa Parker, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1063898286
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Parker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Parker using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Parker works at
Lisa Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.