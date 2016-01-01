See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jackson, MS
Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Overview of Lisa Parker, NP

Lisa Parker, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They graduated from University of Mississippi.

Lisa Parker works at Oak Street Health Jackson North in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Parker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Jackson North
    4541 N State St, Jackson, MS 39206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 666-3904
    About Lisa Parker, NP

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063898286
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Parker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Parker works at Oak Street Health Jackson North in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Lisa Parker’s profile.

    Lisa Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Parker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

