Lisa Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Peters, CNP
Overview of Lisa Peters, CNP
Lisa Peters, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Lisa Peters works at
Lisa Peters' Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Obgyn Associates Sylvania4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 220, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-7600
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Peters?
About Lisa Peters, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841896669
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Peters works at
Lisa Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.