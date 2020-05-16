See All Nurse Practitioners in Greensboro, NC
Lisa Poulos Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Poulos

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Poulos

Lisa Poulos is a Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. 

Lisa Poulos works at Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center in Greensboro, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Lisa Poulos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center
    603 Dolley Madison Rd Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 632-3505
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Poulos?

    May 16, 2020
    Lisa Poulas is the most excellent Psychiatric DNP we have ever seen in the fifteen years we have needed these type services. She is brilliant in her field. She takes time to listen and is extremely thorough.
    Tami Boggess — May 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Poulos
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Poulos?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Poulos to family and friends

    Lisa Poulos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Poulos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Poulos.

    About Lisa Poulos

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174561740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Poulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Poulos works at Triad Psychiatric Counselng Center in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Lisa Poulos’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lisa Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Poulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Poulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Poulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Poulos?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.