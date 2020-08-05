Dr. Lisa Ravdin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravdin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Ravdin, PHD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Ravdin, PHD
Dr. Lisa Ravdin, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ravdin's Office Locations
Alzheimer's Disease & Memory Disorders Program428 East 72nd Street Suite 500, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
This was not an easy issue. A provider who cares makes it much easier. Had to wait to get an appointment though but in retrospect that might have been worth it.
About Dr. Lisa Ravdin, PHD
- Neurology
- English
- 1265529341
Dr. Ravdin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravdin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravdin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravdin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravdin.
