See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Lisa Rehberger, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Rehberger, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lisa Rehberger, MSN

Lisa Rehberger, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Maria Beloit, ARNP
Maria Beloit, ARNP
4.2 (10)
View Profile
Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC
Joycelyn Thomas, FNP-BC
5.0 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital.

Lisa Rehberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4707 S 19th St Ste 130, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 522-2737
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Rehberger?

    May 19, 2017
    I was pleasantly surprised to have Ms. Rehberger take over my dermatological care after my regular provider left this practice. Ms. R. made the most of the time allotted as my records had to be updated, etc. She took a thorough history and review of symptoms. Her exam was detailed and she quickly found areas of concern. She did not hesitate to ask for a 2nd opinion from the MD in the office and took biopsies of the lesions in question. She was patient and did not rush through the visit.
    James in Tacoma, WA — May 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Rehberger, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Rehberger, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Rehberger to family and friends

    Lisa Rehberger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Rehberger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Rehberger, MSN.

    About Lisa Rehberger, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255674917
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Rehberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Rehberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Rehberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Rehberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Rehberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Rehberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Rehberger, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.