Lisa Reiter, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lisa Reiter, APN

Lisa Reiter, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Lisa Reiter works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Reiter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lung Center of Nevada - Tenaya at Comprehensive Cancer Centers
    3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 125, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 869-0855
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Disorders
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Choice
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Sierra Choice
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lisa Reiter, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669727749
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • College Of St. Bernedict
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Reiter, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Reiter works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada Lung Center Sunset Rd in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Lisa Reiter’s profile.

    Lisa Reiter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Reiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

