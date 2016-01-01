Lisa Rice accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Rice, FNP
Overview of Lisa Rice, FNP
Lisa Rice, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albany, NY.
Lisa Rice works at
Lisa Rice's Office Locations
-
1
47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 (518) 262-5076
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Rice, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427694397
Lisa Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Lisa Rice works at
