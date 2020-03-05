Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Robertson-Poitier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA.
Lisa Robertson-Poitier works at
Locations
Emla Care Family Clinic7278 Highland Rd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 367-1022Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Robertson-Poitier?
I love my doctor she is the best the environment there is so pleasant , I love all the staff . It’s always a good experience when I have a appointment. I recommend anyone.
About Lisa Robertson-Poitier, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Robertson-Poitier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Robertson-Poitier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Robertson-Poitier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Lisa Robertson-Poitier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Robertson-Poitier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Robertson-Poitier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Robertson-Poitier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.