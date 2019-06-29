Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisa Salvato, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Salvato works at
Upper East Side1651 3rd Ave Rm 205, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 530-8536
NoHo411 Lafayette St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 530-8536Monday11:00am - 9:00pmTuesday11:00am - 9:00pmWednesday11:00am - 9:00pmThursday11:00am - 9:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
It's an open "secret" that Dr. Salvato is one of the best therapists in NYC. I had my 2nd bout of postpartum depression and my ob/gyn referred me to her. I had already heard of her because I'm in the field myself :). First bout I opted for medication; the side effects were a nightmare & I couldn't/wouldn't breast feed. When I started noticing the same symptoms after my 2nd child was born I ran to Dr. Salvato. She is a crack diagnostician and she provided treatment that actually worked and didn't just make me "feel better" in the moment. I can't thank her enough because I feel I was robbed of the first year with my 1st child and that didn't happen with my 2nd only because of her. You have to work at the type of therapy she does (CBT) but it is so well worth it! Unlike most things here, she really lives up to her "hype." I can't thank her enough.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1518018795
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
