Lisa Santucci, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Overview

Lisa Santucci, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Lisa Santucci works at Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel
    970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 325-5000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 21, 2022
    Went in for covid testing , very professional, listened to my concerns , every part of my visit was excellent , definitely a great place to visit for all your health concerns, you are in good hands there!
    Thomas Jaworski — Nov 21, 2022
    Lisa Santucci, PA-C
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Santucci, PA-C.

    About Lisa Santucci, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720235773
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Santucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Santucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Santucci works at Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Lisa Santucci’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lisa Santucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Santucci.

