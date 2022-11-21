Lisa Santucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Santucci, PA-C
Lisa Santucci, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pittsburgh, PA.
Ahn Primary Care Fox Chapel970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 325-5000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Went in for covid testing , very professional, listened to my concerns , every part of my visit was excellent , definitely a great place to visit for all your health concerns, you are in good hands there!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720235773
Lisa Santucci accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Santucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Santucci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Santucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Santucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Santucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.