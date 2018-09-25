Overview

Dr. Lisa Saponaro, PHD is a Psychologist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with The Starting Place, Broward County



Dr. Saponaro works at Lisa Saponaro PhD Inc in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.