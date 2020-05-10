See All Nurse Practitioners in Levittown, PA
Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP

Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Levittown, PA. 

Lisa Scaccetti works at Aria South Olds Medical Center in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lisa Scaccetti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Olds Medical Center
    1 Sugarmaple Ln, Levittown, PA 19055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Scaccetti?

    May 10, 2020
    My most visit in September 2018 was for a leg injury. Lisa S is usual excellent , smart, caring set up an MRI all turned out well as I had an have recovered fully from Menicus repair surgery done by the one any Dr Bartolozzi 3b
    James “jim” Waldron — May 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Scaccetti to family and friends

    Lisa Scaccetti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Scaccetti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP.

    About Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366745200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Scaccetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Scaccetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Scaccetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Scaccetti works at Aria South Olds Medical Center in Levittown, PA. View the full address on Lisa Scaccetti’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lisa Scaccetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Scaccetti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Scaccetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Scaccetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.