Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Scaccetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP
Overview of Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP
Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Levittown, PA.
Lisa Scaccetti works at
Lisa Scaccetti's Office Locations
-
1
South Olds Medical Center1 Sugarmaple Ln, Levittown, PA 19055 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Scaccetti?
My most visit in September 2018 was for a leg injury. Lisa S is usual excellent , smart, caring set up an MRI all turned out well as I had an have recovered fully from Menicus repair surgery done by the one any Dr Bartolozzi 3b
About Lisa Scaccetti, CRNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1366745200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Scaccetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Scaccetti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Scaccetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Scaccetti works at
2 patients have reviewed Lisa Scaccetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Scaccetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Scaccetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Scaccetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.