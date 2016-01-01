See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Lisa Schmidt, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Schmidt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Lisa Schmidt, NP

Lisa Schmidt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Lisa Schmidt works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
4.3 (3)
View Profile
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michelle Madjar, NP
Michelle Madjar, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Lisa Schmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Behavioral Health
    4844 Deer Lake Dr W Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 376-3800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lisa Schmidt?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lisa Schmidt, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Lisa Schmidt, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Schmidt to family and friends

    Lisa Schmidt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lisa Schmidt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Schmidt, NP.

    About Lisa Schmidt, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356433429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Schmidt, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Schmidt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lisa Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Schmidt works at Baptist Behavioral Health in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Lisa Schmidt’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lisa Schmidt, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.