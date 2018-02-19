Overview

Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Shaffer works at Wellness Institute of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.