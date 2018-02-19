See All Clinical Psychologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Shaffer works at Wellness Institute of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vr Therapy Las Vegas Inc.
    1489 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 806-8618
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attachment Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Neglect Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neglect
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sexual Assault Chevron Icon
Sexual Trauma Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBMS
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 19, 2018
    Dr. Shaffer was able to fit me in the same day when I called her office in crisis. She didn’t hesitate to go above and beyond for me even though I was a new patient. She stayed late to see me. I feel like she hears me and truly cares about my situation. She recommended a great book at my first visit.
    Las Vegas, Nevada — Feb 19, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D
    About Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033285572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Desert Psychological Associates
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Desert Psychological Associates
    Residency
    Internship
    • Collingham Gardens Family Psychiatric Unit|Inland Empire Residential Centers|Metropolitan State College Of Denver, Counseling Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Shaffer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shaffer works at Wellness Institute of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Shaffer’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

