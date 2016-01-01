Lisa Smith, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Smith, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON.
Oak Street Health Carrollton1213 E Trinity Mills Rd # 173, Carrollton, TX 75006 Directions (214) 380-1084
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lisa Smith, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1043519747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
