Lisa Soon, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lisa Soon, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Lisa Soon works at Lisa Soon LMFT, Santa Cruz, CA in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Scotts Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa Soon LMFT, Santa Cruz, CA
    303 Potrero St Ste 56, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 427-0575
  2. 2
    Lisa Soon LMFT, Santa Cruz, CA
    6001 Butler Ln Ste 206, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 464-2315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lisa Soon, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1457400186
    1457400186
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Soon, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Soon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Soon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Lisa Soon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Soon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Soon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Soon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.