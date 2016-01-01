Lisa Soon, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Soon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Soon, LMFT
Overview
Lisa Soon, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Lisa Soon works at
Locations
-
1
Lisa Soon LMFT, Santa Cruz, CA303 Potrero St Ste 56, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 427-0575
-
2
Lisa Soon LMFT, Santa Cruz, CA6001 Butler Ln Ste 206, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 Directions (650) 464-2315
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Soon?
About Lisa Soon, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1457400186
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Soon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Soon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Soon works at
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Soon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Soon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Soon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Soon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.