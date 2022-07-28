Sarah Hansen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Hansen, APRN
Overview
Sarah Hansen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley City, ND.
Sarah Hansen works at
Locations
1
Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic132 4th Ave NE, Valley City, ND 58072 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so kind and so smart. Listens so well. Highly recommend.
About Sarah Hansen, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1841227626
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
