Dr. Lisa Stewart, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Stewart, PHD is a Counselor in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1975 E Sunrise Blvd Ste 622, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most caring therapist I encountered. Before her I tried other therapist but none of them seemed to care. I was skeptical but a couple of seccions with her and I knew I had found the person who would help me with that brought me to her. During 10 years, I feel that she helped me find the strength I need to take control of myself and my life.
About Dr. Lisa Stewart, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1578693081
