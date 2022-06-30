Dr. Strayer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Strayer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Strayer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Corning, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 145 E 2nd St, Corning, NY 14830 Directions (607) 936-9090
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strayer?
Listened and facilitated growth
About Dr. Lisa Strayer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568549434
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Strayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.