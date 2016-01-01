Overview

Dr. Lisa Taylor, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University (Graduate School Of Arts and Sciences).



Dr. Taylor works at Growth Opportunity Center in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.