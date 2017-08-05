See All Nurse Practitioners in Roseville, CA
Lisa Taylor, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lisa Taylor, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lisa Taylor, FNP-C

Lisa Taylor, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA. 

Lisa Taylor works at Nivano Healthcare in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Kristen Lake, NP
Kristen Lake, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC
Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC
3.7 (3)
View Profile
Ashley Yamahata, FNP
Ashley Yamahata, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Lisa Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nivano Health
    1101 Smith Ln, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 407-2222

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Lisa Taylor?

Aug 05, 2017
I went to my doctor's office several days ago because the lower right quadrant of my face began to swell up for no reason. I saw Lisa Taylor and she was very thorough in trying to determine why it was happening. It was actually getting more swollen as we talked. After ruling out a lot of things that might cause the swelling, she gave me a steroid shot and instructed me to take Benedryl every six hours. By that evening, the swelling had started to go away and a few days later I am back to normal.
David Thompson in Lincoln, CA — Aug 05, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lisa Taylor, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Lisa Taylor, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lisa Taylor to family and friends

Lisa Taylor's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lisa Taylor

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lisa Taylor, FNP-C.

About Lisa Taylor, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144505835
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lisa Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Lisa Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lisa Taylor works at Nivano Healthcare in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Lisa Taylor’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Lisa Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Taylor.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lisa Taylor, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.