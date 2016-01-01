Dr. Lisa Thatch, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Thatch, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lisa Thatch, OD
Dr. Lisa Thatch, OD is an Optometrist in High Ridge, MO.
Dr. Thatch works at
Dr. Thatch's Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare2698 Gravois Rd, High Ridge, MO 63049 Directions (844) 206-4054
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lisa Thatch, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548210032
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thatch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thatch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thatch works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thatch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.