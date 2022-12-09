Lisa Wall, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisa Wall, PA-C
Overview
Lisa Wall, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Sebastian, FL.
Lisa Wall works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Sebastian484 US Highway 1 Ste C, Sebastian, FL 32958 Directions (772) 404-3324Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Vero Beach - 3755 7th Terrace3755 7th Ter Ste 101, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 494-0787Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisa Wall?
Through and professional throughout.
About Lisa Wall, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1205085321
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Wall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Wall accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Lisa Wall using Healthline FindCare.
Lisa Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisa Wall works at
51 patients have reviewed Lisa Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.