Lisa Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisa Wallace, FNP
Overview of Lisa Wallace, FNP
Lisa Wallace, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Florence, SC.
Lisa Wallace's Office Locations
Mcleod Internal Medicine Associates800 E Cheves St Ste 200, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 662-1502
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
And I say that with the gravitas that a first visit normally doesn’t have. She didn’t just listen and take notes but heard what I said to her. She was honest, empathetic, and didn’t try to rush through my questions. And if it is my turn to be honest, I’m kind of bummed I don’t get to see her every month.
About Lisa Wallace, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235637182
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisa Wallace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Lisa Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Wallace.
