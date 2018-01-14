Lisa Watts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Watts, PSY
Overview
Lisa Watts, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Kerrville, TX.
Locations
- 1 222 Sidney Baker St S Ste 350, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 257-0022
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a PTSD patient. I'm the first to admit that I am a difficult patient. Dr Watts is brilliant. She has great empathy and offers many different strategies for the management of my condition. Professional, intuitive, honest, wicked smart. I trust her with my life literally. If you are willing to put in the work, ready to heal, there is no better doctor.
About Lisa Watts, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003825001
Lisa Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lisa Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Watts.
