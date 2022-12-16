See All Psychologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Lisa Webb, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (351)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lisa Webb, PSY is a Psychologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Psychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Trustpoint Hospital.

Lisa Webb works at Body & Mind Consulting in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Body & Mind Consulting
    2611 Salem Creek Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 908-2818
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Trustpoint Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 351 ratings
    Patient Ratings (351)
    5 Star
    (347)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Before I found Body and Mind Consulting, darkness drew a messy picture on the canvas of my life. I was walking down a path of self-destruction. The atmosphere she has cultivated in her office is a direct representation of her professionalism, compassion and non-judgmental attitude. Her office is my safe space where I truly let the good, the bad and the ugly out. She asks very thought provoking questions to help me, and provides tools and practice exercises to navigate through every day life scenarios. 10/10 recommend!
    KC — Dec 16, 2022
    About Lisa Webb, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609058130
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State Of Utah, Department Of Corrections
    Internship
    • Royal Ottawa Healthcare Group and Health Psychology At Royal Ottawa Rehabilitation Centre|Royal Ottawa Hospital-University of Ottawa
    Medical Education
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lisa Webb, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisa Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lisa Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lisa Webb works at Body & Mind Consulting in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Lisa Webb’s profile.

    351 patients have reviewed Lisa Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

