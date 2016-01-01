Dr. Lisa Williams, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Williams, OD
Overview of Dr. Lisa Williams, OD
Dr. Lisa Williams, OD is an Optometrist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-07104424 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 884-7999Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Avesis
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Davis Vision
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
About Dr. Lisa Williams, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013047679
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.