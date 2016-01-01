Dr. Yazdani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisa Yazdani, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisa Yazdani, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Byram, MS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Locations
- 1 2108 Crossbridge Blvd, Byram, MS 39272 Directions (601) 372-5374
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Yazdani, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285715755
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.