Lisa Young, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisa Young, APRN
Lisa Young, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Lisa Young works at
Lisa Young's Office Locations
Plaza West Psychiatrists2222 S 16th St Ste 330, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 474-1511
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t have been more pleased with my visit with Lisa Young! She was very understanding and caring, and I felt truly wanted to help me deal with my issues. I can’t wait till my next visit, and won’t hesitate to recommend her to anyone that’s looking for a mental healthcare professional. Thank you SO much!
About Lisa Young, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Lisa Young accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisa Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Lisa Young. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lisa Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisa Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisa Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.