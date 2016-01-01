Lisha Jones, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lisha Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lisha Jones, LCSW
Overview
Lisha Jones, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Augusta, GA.
Lisha Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy901 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lisha Jones?
About Lisha Jones, LCSW
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1073853826
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisha Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisha Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lisha Jones works at
Lisha Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lisha Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lisha Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lisha Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.