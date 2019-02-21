Lisnet Jorge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lisnet Jorge, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lisnet Jorge, MSN
Lisnet Jorge, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Lisnet Jorge's Office Locations
Cvs Pharmacy #078414365 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 407-2127
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lisnet Jorge has to be the single best medical provider ive had the benefit of seing for my medical needs. She takes her time to diagnose and treat my pain. She actually listens to all my complaints and in the past has found underlying symptoms I didn’t realize I had. My goto for any medical needs.
About Lisnet Jorge, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912421124
Frequently Asked Questions
Lisnet Jorge accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lisnet Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
