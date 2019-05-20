Dr. Lissa Dutra, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lissa Dutra, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lissa Dutra, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cambridge, MA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 Brewer St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 230-3002
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dutra?
Recommend this doctor for anxiety and depression treatment
About Dr. Lissa Dutra, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912113564
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.