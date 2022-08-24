Overview

Lissette Gomez, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Saybrook Inst.



Lissette Gomez works at Orange County Center for Psychological Services OCCPS in Tustin, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.