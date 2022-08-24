Lissette Gomez, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lissette Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lissette Gomez, LMFT
Overview
Lissette Gomez, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Saybrook Inst.
Lissette Gomez works at
Locations
-
1
Occps250 W Main St Ste 101, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (562) 507-1751
-
2
Lissette Gomez Psychotherapy180 Newport Center Dr Ste 270, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (714) 290-1578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lissette Gomez?
Dr. Lissette Gomez has grown to be a huge influence in my life! She has guided me through difficult times by providing a great mix of resources that were appropriate for both me and my husband. My time with her is an important part of my proactive mental health regimen. I am grateful until now and continue to receive sessions from therapysummit.com/ if I have enough time.
About Lissette Gomez, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740511492
Education & Certifications
- Saybrook Inst
- University of Phoenix
Frequently Asked Questions
Lissette Gomez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lissette Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lissette Gomez works at
Lissette Gomez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Lissette Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lissette Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lissette Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lissette Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.