Lita Warise has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lita Warise, APN
Overview of Lita Warise, APN
Lita Warise, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Lita Warise works at
Lita Warise's Office Locations
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lita Warise, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568702645
Frequently Asked Questions
Lita Warise accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lita Warise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lita Warise works at
2 patients have reviewed Lita Warise. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lita Warise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lita Warise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lita Warise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.