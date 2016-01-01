See All Nurse Practitioners in Murfreesboro, TN
Lita Warise, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Lita Warise, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lita Warise, APN

Lita Warise, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Lita Warise works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Tessa Sexton, APN
Tessa Sexton, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jenna Claxton, NP
Jenna Claxton, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Nikki Phanyoraj, FNP-C
Nikki Phanyoraj, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Lita Warise's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murfreesboro Medical Clinic
    1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4480
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lita Warise?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lita Warise, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Lita Warise, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lita Warise to family and friends

    Lita Warise's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lita Warise

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lita Warise, APN.

    About Lita Warise, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568702645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lita Warise has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lita Warise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lita Warise works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Lita Warise’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lita Warise. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lita Warise.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lita Warise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lita Warise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lita Warise, APN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.