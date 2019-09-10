See All Physicians Assistants in Falls Church, VA
Litza Amurrio, PA-C

Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Litza Amurrio, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Physician Assistant in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Litza Amurrio works at Virginia Health Center in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Health Center, LLC
    513 W Broad St Ste 100, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 940-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Diseases
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatological Disorders
Diabetes
Gout
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
Nutritional Counseling
Nutritional Supplementation
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Post-Operative Care
Pre-Operative Care
Psoriasis
Skin Diseases
Warts
Weight Loss Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2019
    She's great.
    RJJ — Sep 10, 2019
    About Litza Amurrio, PA-C

    • Internal Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770817785
    Education & Certifications

    • Dr. Howard Zahalsky, Arlington, Va
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • University Of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Litza Amurrio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Litza Amurrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Litza Amurrio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Litza Amurrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Litza Amurrio works at Virginia Health Center in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Litza Amurrio’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Litza Amurrio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Litza Amurrio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Litza Amurrio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Litza Amurrio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

